Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma keeps it comfortable yet super stylish in latest look

Do you have a dungaree in your wardrobe? (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Ever since Anushka Sharma announced her pregnancy, we have been excitedly waiting to see what her maternity fashion will be all about. And as expected, the Phillauri actor has been breaking the internet, one maternity look at a time — making it difficult for us to keep our eyes off her.

Recently, the actor once again took to Instagram to post a string of photos with the caption, “Pocketful of sunshine ☀️☺️.” Needless to say, she looked pretty as a picture. Take a look at the stunning pictures below.

Read| Anushka Sharma looks lovely in black dress as she announces pregnancy

The actor kept it comfortable. (Photo: Anuska Sharma/ Facebook) The actor kept it comfortable. (Photo: Anuska Sharma/ Facebook)

In the pictures, Anushka i seen in a comfortable white T-shirt styled with a pair of peach dungarees. She ditched makeup and allowed her glowing skin to shine as she basked in the sun. The chic look was completed with a pair of white Converse sneakers and a simple hairdo.

PHOTOS| All the times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave us major fashion goals

The pair of dungarees look chic paired with a T-shirt. (Photo: Anuska Sharma/ The pair of dungarees look chic paired with a T-shirt. (Photo: Anuska Sharma/ Facebook

We love how she colour-coordinated her outfit yet kept it super simple. If you are someone who’s expecting too, this minimal fuss-free look could easily be your go-to option.

She was all smiles for the photos. (Photo: Anuska Sharma/ Facebook) She was all smiles for the photos. (Photo: Anuska Sharma/ Facebook)

Prior to this, Anushka had impressed in an off-shoulder black swimsuit. The actor was seen happily posing as she enjoyed in a pool. Take a look at the picture below.

What do you think about her latest look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd