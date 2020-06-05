Beauty in black: Anushka Sharma aces the colour with oodles of style

Anushka can manage to turn heads in black effortlessly. (Photos: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh) Anushka can manage to turn heads in black effortlessly. (Photos: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

When in doubt, go black. That this sentence holds truth needs no more evidence. And looks like Anushka Sharma also believes in the same, as the actor, who usually likes to keep it vibrant and fuss-free, often gravitates toward the colour to make a strong statement. Whether it is on a holiday, for a film promotion or a red carpet event, the Pari actor knows how to ace the hue.

Ahead, take a look at some of the times the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor impressed in black

Anushka stole the show in this statement-sleeved gown styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai. The look was kept basic with minimal accessories, allowing her gown to be the focal point. Tear-drop earrings, smokey black eyes with dewy skin and back nail polish completed the look.

On a trip to Budapest, The Zero actor kept it fuss-free in a cosy look — black top, black jeggings and a black bomber jacket. She broke the monotony with a pair of calf brown boots.

Anushka looked pretty as a picture in this black floral dress with interesting sleeve detailing. If you too have a black dress, add a pop of colour to your look if you are heading out with friends. You can team it with a dainty pair of earrings and a pastel blazer to give it a formal look.

Anushka turned heads in this black pantsuit featuring cape sleeves. Styled with a pair of basic black pointy-toe stilettos, the look was brought together with a messy hairdo and her classic makeup look — winged eyeliner, slightly bronzed cheeks and berry lips.

Anushka looked no less than a princess in this magnificent gown which featured a corset-like top with ruffle detailing. Accessorised with statement silver earrings, the look was completed with cat-eye makeup, nude lips and a neat ponytail.

What do you think about her looks?

