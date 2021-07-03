Like Anushka Sharma’s blouse from her bat challenge? Here’s how much it costs

Anushka Sharma taking up husband Virat Kohli’s bat challenge is one of the most popular videos doing the rounds on social media right now. The 33-year-old actor seemed to be keeping up with her husband in balancing the handle of a black cricket bat on one finger. Watch the video:

While Anushka did a commendable job at executing the challenge, we couldn’t help but notice what she was wearing. The blouse she was seen wearing was white with black stripes and was knotted down. Keeping the look comfortable, she teamed it with a pair of distressed blue jeans and white shoes.

Turns out, the striped blouse is from the label Zara. The official website lists it as collared blouse that has a V-neckline and is made of a linen blend material. The blouse also has short turn-up sleeves and a front patch pocket.

White knotted blouse with black pinstripes. (Source: zara.com) White knotted blouse with black pinstripes. (Source: zara.com)

The blouse is affordable. It costs Rs 2,590 on the label’s official website and comes in five sizes: xs, s, m, l, and xl.

Would you like to buy it?