Anushka Sharma steps out again; this time in an Anita Dongre outfit

What do you think of her look? (Source: Yashraj Talents/Instagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

Mother-to-be Anushka Sharma is on a shooting spree. The actor has been spotted back to back in the last few days and was seen once again — this time in an Anita Dongre dress. She looked radiant and smiled at the shutterbugs. The look was completed with untied hair and bright red lipstick.

Take a closer look at the picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent)

Prior to this, she was seen in a short dress paired with a jacket and sneakers. Keeping the look simple, she rounded it with untied, messy hair and a pair of shades.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent)

She was also seen in a monochromatic outfit — a supremely comfortable knotted T-shirt styled with a ribbed skirt. Keeping things understated, she completed the look with eyeshadow and lots of mascara. For accessories, she went for a chained golden necklace to add a nice bling to the otherwise subdued look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent)

She was also seen looking in a stunning bottle green gown — the look we love most! This was paired with tanned faux leather flats. Her maternity glow made it difficult to look away from her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent)

What do you think of her looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd