Anushka Sharma steps out again; this time in an Anita Dongre outfit

Mother-to-be Anushka Sharma is on a shooting spree. The actor has been spotted back to back in the last few days and was seen once again — this time in an Anita Dongre dress. She looked radiant and smiled at the shutterbugs. The look was completed with untied hair and bright red lipstick.
Prior to this, she was seen in a short dress paired with a jacket and sneakers. Keeping the look simple, she rounded it with untied, messy hair and a pair of shades.
She was also seen in a monochromatic outfit — a supremely comfortable knotted T-shirt styled with a ribbed skirt. Keeping things understated, she completed the look with eyeshadow and lots of mascara. For accessories, she went for a chained golden necklace to add a nice bling to the otherwise subdued look.
She was also seen looking in a stunning bottle green gown — the look we love most! This was paired with tanned faux leather flats. Her maternity glow made it difficult to look away from her.
What do you think of her looks?
