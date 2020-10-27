IPL 2020: Anushka Sharma looks radiant in red as she cheers for husband Virat Kohli

(Source: Virushka/Insagram | Designed by Gargi Singh)

During the ongoing season of IPL, Anushka Sharma has been seen cheering for husband Virat Kohli. Recently during the RCB vs Chennai Super Kings match, the mom-to-be was seen in the stands looking lovely and radiant. The Zero actor donned a red dress, her baby bump well in sight.

The actor kept the look simple, keeping her hair open and accessorising the outfit with hoop earrings.

Check out the pictures below.

Prior to this, she was in an off-shoulder floral printed dress which she had accessorised with chunky bracelets.

She was also seen in a black dress with ruffle sleeves. Needless to say, she looked pretty as a picture.

What do you think about her maternity looks?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd