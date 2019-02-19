Anushka Sharma knows how to pull off a look effortlessly; here’s proof

Whether it is a red carpet event, a dinner date with partner Virat Kohli, or the style she opts for when travelling, Anushka Sharma seems to have mastered how to pull off the casual chic style like a pro. So when she recently stepped out for a dubbing session in Mumbai, the Pari actor was dressed down in a jeans and shirt – yet managed to turn heads.

Advertising

Sharma donned a beautiful floral top which she paired with rugged boyfriend jeans. Sleek hair and a dark pair of round shades complemented her look very well. Rounded off with deep red footwear, Sharma looked stylish in this fuss-free yet glam look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, the actor was seen enjoying Valentine’s Day with Virat Kohli. Dressed in a black and red floral jumpsuit, and her hair parted at the center, she rocked the look.

Prior to this, the actor was in Singapore where she unveiled the first-ever interactive wax statue of herself at Madame Tussauds. For the event, she was seen in a Falguni & Shane Peacock ensemble. We think she looked lovely in the chic blue separates. Diamond studs, hair styled in soft curls and a nude make-up palette completed the look.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma looked chic and comfortable as she happily posed with her wax statue

It is not just western wear, she can even pull off traditional looks with aplomb. During Diwali, she stepped out in a beige sari which she accessorised with a stunning neck piece made of uncut diamonds. Hair tied in a bun and minimal make-up rounded out the look. We are not sure if anyone else could have pulled it off as beautifully as her, given there was nothing exceptional about her sari.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli opt for monotone outfits for a festive look