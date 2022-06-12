scorecardresearch
Anushka Sharma makes orange the new favourite holiday colour; check out her stunning swimwear

Anushka completed the look with a full-sleeved orange flair top with capes for sleeves, and a beautiful golden necklace

New Delhi
June 12, 2022 5:25:29 pm
Anushka can be seen smiling in the pictures that she clicked of herself. (Instagram/Anushka Sharma)

Anushka Sharma never disappoints with her looks and outfits. While on vacation with her husband, Virat Kohli, she shared a picture in a gorgeous orange beachwear.

In pictures shared by her, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor can be seen wearing a beige hat with her orange swimsuit. She paired it with a full-sleeved orange flair top with capes for sleeves, and a beautiful golden necklace.

Anushka smiled at the camera in the pictures she clicked of herself!

Anushka Sharma shares a story on Instagram writing “Over and Out”. (Instagram/Anushka Sharma)

The actor and new mother wrote in the caption, “The result of taking your own photos 🌴☀️🧡”

Anushka is enjoying a vacation with her cricketer husband. The duo recently jetted off on a beachy vacation and shared an adorable photo from the getaway, making us want to go on a vacation, too. Anushka shared a picture, where the couple could be seen smiling at the camera as they posed together.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Apart from their million-dollar smiles, it was the PK actor’s chic dress that caught our attention. Anushka was seen in a stippling printed mini dress from Verb by Pallavi Singhee.

The strappy outfit featured a black and white bustier with a flowy green skirt. The actor had accessorised the look with a layered neckpiece and kept her overall look minimal and fresh – perfect for a relaxing trip.

