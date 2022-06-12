Anushka Sharma makes orange the new favourite holiday colour; check out her stunning swimwear

June 12, 2022 5:25:29 pm
Anushka Sharma never disappoints with her looks and outfits. While on vacation with her husband, Virat Kohli, she shared a picture in a gorgeous orange beachwear.
In pictures shared by her, the Band Baaja Baaraat actor can be seen wearing a beige hat with her orange swimsuit. She paired it with a full-sleeved orange flair top with capes for sleeves, and a beautiful golden necklace.
Anushka smiled at the camera in the pictures she clicked of herself!
The actor and new mother wrote in the caption, “The result of taking your own photos 🌴☀️🧡”
Anushka is enjoying a vacation with her cricketer husband. The duo recently jetted off on a beachy vacation and shared an adorable photo from the getaway, making us want to go on a vacation, too. Anushka shared a picture, where the couple could be seen smiling at the camera as they posed together.
Apart from their million-dollar smiles, it was the PK actor’s chic dress that caught our attention. Anushka was seen in a stippling printed mini dress from Verb by Pallavi Singhee.
The strappy outfit featured a black and white bustier with a flowy green skirt. The actor had accessorised the look with a layered neckpiece and kept her overall look minimal and fresh – perfect for a relaxing trip.
