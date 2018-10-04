Anushka Sharma adds glamour to her denim-on-denim outfit

During Sui Dhaaga promotions, Anushka Sharma had shown us some great ways to sport stylish outfits – right from her monotone ensembles to jumpsuits and floral dresses. Looks like the fashionable streak is going to continue.
Recently, the 30-year-old was seen stepping out in an all-blue outfit from her own brand, Nush and she looked lovely in it. Her ensemble included a pair of flared, paper bag waist jeans that was combined with a ruffle top in a slightly darker shade. Stylist Allia Al Rufai added oomph to her monotone outfit by pairing it with golden heels. For the make-up, artist Sandhya Shekar rounded off her look with a dewy sheen and well-defined eyes whereas, hairstylist Franco Vallelonga styled her hair in a messy ponytail that complemented her look well.
Speaking of monotone outfits, the NH10 actor was previously seen in a bold red avatar. Her ensemble comprised of a pair of belted cigarette pants from Zara that was styled with a matching high-neck top featuring a tie-detail from Sophia Webster. While Rufai combined her outfit with a pair of pink heels, make-up artist and hairstylist Bauer gave finishing touches to her look with well-defined eyes and a sleek hairdo.
