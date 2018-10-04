Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need Sponsored

Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Anushka Sharma adds glamour to her denim-on-denim outfit

Anushka Sharma recently stepped out in an all-blue outfit from her own brand, Nush and she looked lovely in it. Her ensemble included a pair of flared jeans teamed with a ruffle top.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 4, 2018 4:04:45 pm

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma updates, Anushka Sharma latest pictures, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma casual style, Anushka Sharma denim looks, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma stepped out in an all-blue attire and it’s easy to recreate. (Designed by Rajan Sharma/Indian Express)

Related News

During Sui Dhaaga promotions, Anushka Sharma had shown us some great ways to sport stylish outfits – right from her monotone ensembles to jumpsuits and floral dresses. Looks like the fashionable streak is going to continue.

Recently, the 30-year-old was seen stepping out in an all-blue outfit from her own brand, Nush and she looked lovely in it. Her ensemble included a pair of flared, paper bag waist jeans that was combined with a ruffle top in a slightly darker shade. Stylist Allia Al Rufai added oomph to her monotone outfit by pairing it with golden heels. For the make-up, artist Sandhya Shekar rounded off her look with a dewy sheen and well-defined eyes whereas, hairstylist Franco Vallelonga styled her hair in a messy ponytail that complemented her look well.


Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma updates, Anushka Sharma latest pictures, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma casual style, Anushka Sharma denim looks, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma in a Nush outfit. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

ALSO READ| Anushka Sharma gives lessons on how to spice up monotone outfits

Speaking of monotone outfits, the NH10 actor was previously seen in a bold red avatar. Her ensemble comprised of a pair of belted cigarette pants from Zara that was styled with a matching high-neck top featuring a tie-detail from Sophia Webster. While Rufai combined her outfit with a pair of pink heels, make-up artist and hairstylist Bauer gave finishing touches to her look with well-defined eyes and a sleek hairdo.

HOT DEALS

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Sui Dhaaga, Sui Dhaaga promotions, Anushka Sharma updates, Anushka Sharma latest pictures, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma sui dhaaga promotions, celeb fashion, bollywood fashion, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma in all red. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Would you like to recreate Sharma’s casual style statements? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Watch

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
How dad Fred Trump's empire made millions for Donald Trump
Watch Now
How dad Fred Trump's empire made millions for Donald Trump
Buzzing Now
Advertisement