Maternity fashion: Anushka Sharma continues to impress, one look at a time

Anushka Sharma never fails to impress us with her fashion choices — whether it is on the red carpet, at the airport or a casual day out. And her maternity looks are no different. The Zero actor, who is expecting her first child with husband Virat Kohli, once again took to her social media to share her latest look after pictures of her resuming shoot went viral a day before. The outfit, as with most of her other picks, is simple, comfortable yet stylish.

What do you think about her look? (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram) What do you think about her look? (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram)

In the picture, Anushka is seen in a monochromatic outfit — a comfortable T-shirt styled with a ribbed skirt. And the glow on her face seems to be increasing by the day!

While Anushka is someone who keeps it minimal when it comes to makeup, here she is seen with softly smudged out eyeshadow, berry red lips and oodles of mascara. For accessories, she opted for a chained golden necklace which added a pop of bling to the look.

Earlier, she was spotted in a stunning bottle green gown paired with tanned faux leather flats. Needless to say, this is our favourite look of her ever since she announced pregnancy. Take a look below.

