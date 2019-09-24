Anushka Sharma looks resplendent in this Manish Malhotra ensemble; see pics

Anushka Sharma sure knows how to turn heads, whether it is at the airport or on the red carpet — and weather it is an ethnic look or athleisure wear. Which is why it comes as no surprise that we could not stop gushing about the PK actor’s latest look which she shared on her Instagram profile.

Advertising

Recently, Sharma took her ethnic game many notches higher in an ivory anarkali set from ace designer Manish Malhotra. We love how the actor kept it subtle, yet stood out for the looks simplicity and elegance. Sharing an image of the actor on social media, the designer said: “Ivory is my most favourite colour and specially in hand woven fabric .. Beautiful and so elegant on the very gorgeous @anushkasharma .. paired with traditional jhumkas makes the elegant traditional style statement complete ..”

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma gives major ethnic goals in this Sabyasachi Mukherjee floral sari

Check some pictures here.

The look was rounded out with kohled eyes, soft pink lips, a small black bindi and hair neatly tied in a bun. But the striking emerald and pearl jhumkis, that were paired with the ensemble, broke the monotony of the look by adding a pop of colour to it.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ace the casual chic look at airport

Earlier, the Pari star gave us major fashion goals in a midnight blue suit that was teamed up with a heavily embroidered matching dupatta from designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. The dupatta perfectly balanced the plain suit and added some bling to the look as well. The ensemble is ideal if you are looking out for some ethnic inspiration this festive season.

She completed the look with a classic middle-parted neat bun and chandbali earrings, which is the Bollywood actor’s go-to hairstyle when it comes to fuss-free traditional looks. For makeup, she went for subtle shades that beautifully rounded out the look.

What do you think about her latest look?