Anushka Sharma cuts out a pretty picture on the cover of this magazine

Anushka Sharma is a force to reckon with – be it her acting skills or sartorial picks. Recently, the Sui Dhaaga actor was seen on the cover of Vogue magazine’s latest edition and needless to say, she looked stunning.

Advertising

The printed dress from the label Dior featured a plunging V-neckline and straps. Stylist Ria Kamat did a good job of curating the look and keeping it simple. Giving accessories a miss, Sharma let the outfit do the talking as she struck a confident pose for the cover. Messy hair and minimal make-up rounded out her look well.

Earlier, Sharma turned heads when she stepped out for a dubbing session in Mumbai. The Pari actor donned a beautiful floral top which she paired with rugged boyfriend jeans. Sleek hair, a deep red footwear and a dark pair of round shades complemented her look very well,

Prior to this, the actor was seen enjoying Valentine’s Day with Virat Kohli. Dressed in a black and red floral jumpsuit, and her hair parted at the center, she rocked the look.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli opt for monotone outfits for a festive look

Prior to this, the actor was in Singapore where she unveiled the first-ever interactive wax statue of herself at Madame Tussauds. For the event, she was seen in a Falguni & Shane Peacock ensemble. We think she looked lovely in the chic blue separates. Diamond studs, hair styled in soft curls and a nude make-up palette completed the look.

ALSO READ | Anushka Sharma looked chic and comfortable as she happily posed with her wax statue

Advertising

What do you think of her latest look?