Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Anushka Sharma resumes work, looks striking in latest pictures

Earlier, she had shared a sun-kissed selfie wearing an oversized denim shirt and a pair of distressed jeans. She captioned it, “Light catcher”

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 31, 2021 2:10:20 pm
anushka sharma, anushka sharma photos, anushka sharma photos, anushka sharma instagram, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

New mum on the block, Anushka Sharma is back at work. The Zero actor was recently spotted on the sets of a shoot and it seemed like no time has passed ever since she announced her pregnancy and gave birth to daughter Vamika.

Needless to say, Anushka looked radiant in a white top teamed with a pair of baggy jeans.

ALSO READ |Watch: What Anushka Sharma had told Simi Garewal on the importance of marriage

Keeping the look understated and neat, she completed it with hair tied in a bun and wore a mask.

Anushka Sharma spotted getting ready for a shoot. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor kept the look neat. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

As always, Anushka — who gave birth on January 11 — looked fit. Since the birth of her child, she has been sharing snippets from home on social media. Earlier, she had shared a sun-kissed selfie wearing an oversized denim shirt and a pair of distressed jeans. She captioned it, “Light catcher”

ALSO READ |Virat, Anushka name their daughter ‘Vamika’; do you know its meaning?

The look was completed with hair parted neatly at the center. But what really had our attention was her flawless skin.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

In January, Anushka and Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika. The couple announced her name in an adorable Instagram post. “We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy,” she had shared.

OK Computer actor Radhika Apte has an enduring fashion sense; check it out

