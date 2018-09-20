Anushka Sharma pairs an emerald green chanderi sari with a velvet blouse. A faux pas?

Anushka Sharma looks regal in this beautiful chanderi sari. (Designed by Rajan Sharma) Anushka Sharma looks regal in this beautiful chanderi sari. (Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Anushka Sharma’s style diary is quintessentially a mix of street style and high-end luxury, but there are times when the actor goes through her ‘traditional wear’ phase. From Sabyasachi lehengas to Raw Mango saris, the actor has been seen experimenting with all sorts of designs and fabrics. Staying true to her roots, she decided to go with a chanderi silk sari this time to receive the prestigious Smita Patil Award, presented to her by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

At the recently concluded Priyadarshini Academy Global Awards, she walked in at the venue in a beautiful deep green sari with a heavy golden border and polka dots all over, produced by local artisans. She looked lovely but we couldn’t help but wonder why she paired it with a velvet blouse. In this case, we think a silk one would have made more sense and would have definitely added to the regalness that the sari exuded.

Her outfit was styled with a heavy gold choker, a stack of gold bangles and simple studs. With hair tied into a neat bun, well-defined eyes, a beautiful brown lip shade and a green bindi rounded out her look.

Check out the pictures here.

Prior to this, Sharma gave us two looks that were as different as chalk and cheese and while we like one, the other left us disappointed. To be specific, the black ruffle dress by Sahil Kochhar. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the midi had floral patterns that seemed rather jarring. It would have perhaps still worked if the cut of the dress was sharper.

However, we quite like her neat hairdo and her make-up. Black earrings and stilettos from Alexandre Birman completed the look.

