Anushka Sharma looks radiant in this contrast poplin dress; check out the cost

Anushka Sharma’s affinity for the colour white has much evidence. So it is not surprising that the Zero actor was recently spotted with husband and cricketer Virat Kohli looking radiant in a white Zara dress.

The picture was shared by cricketer Mohammed Azharuddeen, and all three were seen smiling at the camera.

Anushka was seen wearing a short dress with a slot collar, long sleeves and front pleats. But what really elevated the look was the crochet waistcoat with side ties. The look was pulled together with hair parted at the centre and a wide smile.

In case you are wondering how much the ‘Contrast Poplin Dress’ costs, then let us tell you that it is avialble on the brand’s website for Rs 4,490.

In February this year, the couple took to Instagram to share the name of their daughter Vamika. In a long post, they wrote about how their lives have changed after her arrival.

“We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy,” she wrote.

Post giving birth to her daughter, the actor often takes to the photo-sharing app to keep her fans updated about her life. They range from funny realisations to stunning sun-kissed photos.

