Anushka Sharma looks radiant as she flaunts her baby bump

Anushka Sharma, who recently announced the news of her pregnancy, posted a picture giving us a glimpse of her baby bump. The actor looked radiant in a white top paired with presumably blue pants. Sharing it, she wrote: “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is ? (sic)”

Prior to this, she was seen in a printed black dress. The short black and white polka dots dress from the label Nicholas looked lovely on her. The look was rounded out with a messy hairdo and a wide smile.

The Zero actor often dons the colours black and white. For instance, in the past, she looked lovely in an off-shoulder top and matching striped pants. The outfit from label Atsu was sharp and looked lovely on her. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

