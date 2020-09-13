scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Top news

Anushka Sharma looks radiant as she flaunts her baby bump

Sharing the image, the actor wrote: "Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you. When this is not in your control then really what is?"

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 13, 2020 5:16:55 pm
anushka sharma, anushka sharma pregnant, anushka sharma pregnancy, anushka sharma pregnant photos, indian express, indian express newsWhat do you think of her look? (Source: Anushka Sharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma, who recently announced the news of her pregnancy, posted a picture giving us a glimpse of her baby bump. The actor looked radiant in a white top paired with presumably blue pants. Sharing it, she wrote: “Nothing is more real & humbling than experiencing creation of life in you . When this is not in your control then really what is ? (sic)”

Brand Wagon Conclave

Prior to this, she was seen in a printed black dress. The short black and white polka dots dress from the label Nicholas looked lovely on her. The look was rounded out with a messy hairdo and a wide smile.

The Zero actor often dons the colours black and white. For instance, in the past, she looked lovely in an off-shoulder top and matching striped pants. The outfit from label Atsu was sharp and looked lovely on her. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the look was rounded out with dark kohl eyes and shoes from Christian Louboutin.

What do you think of her look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

katrina kaif, indianexpress
These 9 looks of Katrina Kaif in transit are proof that you can travel in comfort and style at once

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 13: Latest News

Advertisement