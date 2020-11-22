Anushka Sharma looks ethereal in this gown as she resumes shooting; see pics

Do you like her latest look? (Photo: Instagram/anushkasharma).

Anushka Sharma has been in the news ever since she announced her pregnancy with husband Virat Kohli. The actor was recently spotted shooting for a campaign. Even though the actor was glowing as ever with the baby bump, it was her outfit that had our undivided attention. Take a look below to check out her ensemble.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor looked gorgeous in a bottle green floor-length dress. Keeping it simple, she ditched her accessories. The dress sans any sleeves featured a sleek bustier and was paired with tan faux leather flats. Making it for a casual look, she went for soft blowdried hair and her white face mask.

The actor shared the BTS on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram) The actor shared the BTS on her Instagram stories. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram)

Prior to this, the actor also shared a picture of her clicked by her father in a baby pink suit. Needless to say, she looked elegant as ever. The look was again really minimal with a little golden bindi which instantly brightened up her overall vibe.

Read| Anushka Sharma looks lovely in black dress as she announces pregnancy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

PHOTOS| All the times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave us major fashion goals

The actor is setting some serious maternity fashion goals!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd