Anushka Sharma looked lovely at Virat Kohli’s 100th Test Match felicitation ceremony

Indian cricketer and former team captain Virat Kohli was felicitated for his 100th Test Match ahead of the play against Sri Lanka on Friday. He was felicitated by the BCCI and was honoured with the special blue cap.

For the milestone moment in Mohali, his lady love Anushka Sharma, who has always been supportive of Virat and his achievements, joined him on the field.

Anushka stood proud beside Virat, looking her usual gorgeous self in a formal outfit. For the felicitation, she opted to wear a ruffled white shirt that she paired with straight-fit beige oversized trousers. She kept the accessories minimal to golden hoops and a watch. She sported basic makeup and her hair was swept to the side in waves.

Take a look at Virat Kohli's acceptance speech:

Earlier, Anushka had penned down an emotional note for Virat as he resigned from test captaincy. “You held on to nothing with greed, not even this position & I know that. Because when one holds on to something so tightly they limit themselves & you, my love, are limitless,” she wrote.

