Anushka Sharma gives goals on how to travel in style; see pics

Pictures from Anushka Sharma’s England diaries are also a lesson on how to ace style while travelling. The actor’s latest picture from the tour that caught our attention, once again, showed how to look comfortable and fashionable at the same time.

Anushka recently shared a group photo from Durham, where she posed with Virat Kohli and baby Vamika, along with Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma and wife Pratima Singh, Umesh Yadav and his wife Tanya Wadhwa.

The new mom looked pretty in a printed orange jumper which she paired with loose-fitting distressed blue jeans. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Keeping it simple and elegant, Anushka wore a chain necklace and carried a black sling bag. She completed the look with open hair and a smile.

Also Read | In England with husband Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma looks radiant in oversized hoodie

Anushka has been sharing some stunning looks lately from her trip. Earlier, she shared multiple photos of her wearing a loose white tee and matching a jacket, paired with blue wide-leg distressed jeans. She completed the look with white converse shoes and a pair of hoops. She also carried a similar-looking black sling bag.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

The Pari actor shared another set of pictures in a white tee and olive green sweater, teamed with blue jeans and white sneakers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

What do you think of Anushka’s looks?