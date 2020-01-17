Planning a weekend brunch? Take your fashion cue from Anushka Sharma’s chic casuals

Looking for some casual wear ideas for your day out with friends? Take your cue from Anushka Sharma. (Photos: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma) Looking for some casual wear ideas for your day out with friends? Take your cue from Anushka Sharma. (Photos: Instagram/ Designed by Rajan Sharma)

Hands down, Anushka Sharma is a trendsetter — whether it is her films or strong fashion game. Everything she does is on-point. So goes without saying that she manages to impress us every time she steps out. From dazzling on the red carpet to acing casual wear, she can do it all effortlessly.

We did some digging, and found some of our favourite looks of the actor that we feel will be perfect for your next brunch date. Without further ado, take a look at how the queen of casual style aces her looks.

Muted colours

You don’t always have to opt for bold colours to stand out. Here, the actor is seen acing muted shades like a pro. We like how we maintained the colour palate and teamed her brown overcoat with a black top and a pair of white trousers. But if you are someone who likes to keep it bright, swap the black top with a colour of your choice. Add a few chunky accessories — a pair of golden statement studs — and you are good to go.

Beach vibes

The actor gives us major vacation vibes in this outfit — a plain blue midi dress which she teamed up with a straw hat and a pair of round frames. You can switch things up by teaming your midi dress with a white shirt and tie a knot for a casual look. You could also team it with a colourful shrug. Pull your look together with a pair of loafers or basic beige and black flats.

Call it a day with white

Like they say, when is doubt go black. But we say stick to white for your next brunch. The versatile colour can be teamed with absolutely anything. Here, the actor is seen wearing a white casual T-shirt with tie-up detailing near the pocket teamed with a pair of black trousers. Amp up your look by ditching the trousers and opting for a denim skirt. Pull your look together with a pair of sneakers.

Denim affair

Anushka aces the denim look by teaming her oversized denim jacket with a pair of white fitted pants and a black crop top. The look is comfortable, chic and all things casual. Team up your denim jacket with a full bodysuit and add a pair of statement earrings. If you are in the mood to experiment, go denim on denim and add a pop of colour with a colourful crop top underneath.

Go co-ord

We love the blue co-ord set, an outfit we feel is a wardrobe must-have. Opt for simple colours and designs with minimal prints if you plan on adding one to your wardrobe.

Which is your favourite look?

