Anushka Sharma stuns in an elegant white Jamdani saree in the City of Joy

Keeping with the tone of her new movie Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma has been seen wearing a lot of handmade attires by local artisans these days. Doing her bid to promote and encourage local art, Sharma wore a white Jamdani sari – a fabric woven in cotton and one of the finest muslin textiles of Bengal. She paired the saree with a blue and white chequered blouse to give it a contemporary touch. Keeping her hair in a neat ponytail, she rounded off her look pretty well with a pair of quirky silver earrings.

On the other side, Varun Dhawan who happens to be her co-star in the upcoming movie was also seen promoting the movie in a sky blue t-shirt which had the name of his character printed on it. He completed the look with a pair of casual jeans and sneakers.

They ditched their usual ride in luxury cars and chose a more popular ride to tour the City of Joy – the famous cycle-rickshaw. In light of the Made in India initiative and keeping in tune with the theme of the movie, the auto-rickshaws were beautifully decorated with Indian prints and embroideries.

For the Express Adda event in Mumbai, Sharma wore a fluorescent green dress from The Juice and brought in a bright, fresh look.

