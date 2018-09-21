Follow Us:
Friday, September 21, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Anushka Sharma stuns in an elegant white Jamdani saree in the City of Joy

Doing her bid to promote and encourage local art, Sharma wore a white Jamdani sari - a fabric woven in cotton and one of the finest muslin textiles of Bengal. 

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 21, 2018 7:08:16 pm
Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma sari Anushka Sharma has been seen wearing more of local artisans. (Source: APH)
Keeping with the tone of her new movie Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma has been seen wearing a lot of handmade attires by local artisans these days. Doing her bid to promote and encourage local art, Sharma wore a white Jamdani sari – a fabric woven in cotton and one of the finest muslin textiles of Bengal. She paired the saree with a blue and white chequered blouse to give it a contemporary touch. Keeping her hair in a neat ponytail, she rounded off her look pretty well with a pair of quirky silver earrings.

On the other side, Varun Dhawan who happens to be her co-star in the upcoming movie was also seen promoting the movie in a sky blue t-shirt which had the name of his character printed on it. He completed the look with a pair of casual jeans and sneakers.

Check the pictures here.

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma sari Anushka Sharma wore a cotton sari for promotions. (Source: APH)

Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma sari Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan in Kolkata. (Source: APH)

They ditched their usual ride in luxury cars and chose a more popular ride to tour the City of Joy – the famous cycle-rickshaw. In light of the Made in India initiative and keeping in tune with the theme of the movie, the auto-rickshaws were beautifully decorated with Indian prints and embroideries.

For the Express Adda event in Mumbai, Sharma wore a fluorescent green dress from The Juice and brought in a bright, fresh look.

Check the pictures here.

anushka sharma on item number Anushka Sharma at ExpressAdda event. (Source: File Photo)

sui dhaaga actors varun dhawan, anushka sharma express adda Sui Dhaaga actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan were the guests at Express Adda on September 19 in Mumbai. (Source: File Photo)

anushka sharma on freedom of speech Anushka Sharma looked stunning at the media event. (Source: File Photo)

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

