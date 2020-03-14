Anushka Sharma, Kiara Advani and more: Best airport looks of the week (Mar 8- Mar 14)

Here are some of the most interesting airport looks for the week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh) Here are some of the most interesting airport looks for the week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla/ Designed by Gargi Singh)

Trust these Bollywood divas to nail every look of theirs. From red carpet appearances to airport fashion, their sartorial choices are almost always sure-footed. We can count on them for much-needed fashion inspiration to travel not only in style but comfort too. From Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to Karan Johar, here are some of the best airport looks of the week. Pick your favourite.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

The couple kept it simple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple kept it simple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The couple was spotted at the airport this week and both kept it understated. Chopra went for a silk top with floral patterns and a loose pair of jeans teamed with a black blazer. Jonas picked a white T-shirt and black jeans combo paired with a bomber jacket in red checks.

Kiara Advani

Kiara knows how to keep it chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kiara knows how to keep it chic. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Kiara Advani keeps it chic in an oversized pink T-shirt paired with a pair of fitted jeans and beige stilettos.She teamed it with a monochromatic sling bag and a pair of sunglasses.

Kartik Aaryan

The actor was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Sporting a mask, Kartik chose to go for a grey hoodie which said ”Everyone is annoying.” With chunky sneakers and a pair of straight-cut types of denim, the look was brought together.

Anushka Sharma

The look was completed with a Louis Vuitton sling bag. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The look was completed with a Louis Vuitton sling bag. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In a black midi-dress which featured a thigh-slit, the actor looked stunning as she teamed it with a sling bag from Louis Vuitton and a pair of sandals. We like how the actor was sans makeup at the airport.

Karan Johar

Never failing to make a dapper appearance! (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Never failing to make a dapper appearance! (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Spotted frequently at the airport, the filmmaker looked dapper in an all-black ensemble which featured an eccentric overcoat. Underneath, he wore plain black joggers and a T-shirt. The look was completed with chunky sneakers and classy aviators.

Amisha Patel

Patel was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Patel was spotted at the airport this week. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In a rare appearance, the actor kept it pretty cute as she was seen sporting a white hoodie with a heart graphic paired with red track pants and white sneakers. We indeed like the colour combination as she brought the look together with a pair of white sneakers and silver hoops.

Raveena Tandon

The actor kept it ethnic while stepping out of the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The actor kept it ethnic while stepping out of the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Raveena Tandon opted for a maroon kurti set with puffy sleeves and a pair of palazzos. With kohl-rimmed eyes and a brown lip, the look was teamed with a mustard colour tote.

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya

The couple kept it stylish. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) The couple kept it stylish. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Divyanka was seen in a green striped dress with lantern sleeves paired with beige stilettos and aviators. The look was completed with a Gucci handbag and a pink lip. Her husband was spotted in a beige colour shirt paired with black pieces of denim and a pair of Oxford shoes.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd