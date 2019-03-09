Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan and more: Best airport looks of the week (Mar 3 – Mar 9)

Casual wear seemed to the common theme among celebrities at the airport last week. This week throws a mixed bag with stars also spotted in traditional and trendy street styles. From Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditi Rao Hydari to Anushka Sharma, here’s a look at some of the most interesting airport looks of Bollywood celebs.

Anushka Sharma

Simple yet stylish is how Anushka Sharma’s airport look can best be described. The Pari actor was seen wearing a beige shirt dress with a belt detailing. Keeping the look casual, she kept her hair tied and wore a pair of round sunglasses. An over-sized black handbag and a pair of white sneakers completed the look.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez looked classy in a pair of blue jeans teamed with a white t-shirt and black jacket – a combination you can never really go wrong with. Hair tied in a ponytail and a pop of red on her lips added to her attire. A pair of sunglasses, handbag and knee-high boots rounded out her look.

Arjun Kapoor

Casual is the word for actor Ajun Kapoor who was spotted donning a jeans and t-shirt look. Teaming his attire with a camouflage jacket and a pair of black sunnies, the Ki & Ka actor accesorised his rugged look with a chain.

Aditi Rao Hydari

Known to impress with her sartorial choices, Aditi Rao Hydari was spotted wearing an ethnic ensemble at the airport recently. With her hair let loose, the Padmaavat actor wore a kurta and skirt set which had a striking colour combination of sea green and olive. The actor, who wore juttis and carried a sling bag, carried off the offbeat colour scheme effortlessly.

Kangana Ranaut

Sticking to wearing ethnic attire while travelling, the Manikarnika actor was once again spotted wearing a suit at the airport. The pastel ensemble, from Good Earth’s Spring collection, was teamed with Gucci shoes and Dior handbag. Tied hair and a pair of sunglasses completed her look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who was recently spotted at the airport, opted for a comfort look. Even though she wore a simple checked shirt and blue jeans, she managed to look stylish. A dab of colour on her lips, tied hair, black sunglasses and white sneakers added to the overall look.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday, who will be seen in Student of the Year 2, has often been admired for her stylish appearances. The actor, however, kept her look simple at the airport where she was spotted in a pair of blue distressed jeans and a black sweater. She chose to wear knee-high boots and carried a blue bag, which added to the overall look.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has been spotted quite a few times at the airport lately – each time donning a new look. For her latest outing, the Stree actor was spotted wearing a white crop top which had the word pyaar in red written in Hindi on it. She paired the top with a pair of track pants and white sneakers.

She was earlier spotted rocking sleepwear at the airport when she stepped out wearing a shiny pyjama set. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, the actor kept her tresses loose and opted for a no make-up look. The colour of the outfit reminded us of summer, and we really liked how she opted for a pair of white sneakers and gave a new meaning to comfort travel with this look.

