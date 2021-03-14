Anushka Sharma is ‘catching light’ in her recent selfie

Anushka Sharma, who recently became a mother, shared a selfie and we cannot stop staring at it! The Zero actor’s Instagram is filled with her sun-kissed pictures, and recently, she added a new one to it. In the picture she can be seen wearing an oversized denim shirt which she paired with a pair of distressed jeans. She captioned it, “Light catcher”

The look was completed with hair parted neatly at the centre. But what really has our attention is her flawless skin. Sharma is really giving us some goals here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Sharma and Virat Kohli became parents to daughter Vamika in January. And the couple announced her name in an adorable Instagram post. We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes !Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy,” she had shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Even during pregnancy she had given us some major fashion goals. Here are some pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A Fashionista’s Diary (@afashionistasdiaries)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash Raj Films Talent (@yashrajfilmstalent)

She had also done a maternity photoshoot with fashion magazine Vogue and the results were amazing! She had talked about her bonding with women during that time. “When you are expecting, you connect with people you never thought you would. Honestly, all the women in my life, not only my close friends, have been so kind, so helpful in reaching out…For all those questions, you have to have that circle. I think it’s really underrated, that ‘sisterhood’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

What do you think of her recent looks?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle