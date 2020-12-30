Anushka Sharma flaunts baby bump on fashion magazine’s latest cover; looks gorgeous

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma recently posed for the cover of Vogue India’s January issue. The actor, who had revealed the news of her pregnancy with an Instagram picture earlier this year, posed for a series of pics for the magazine flaunting her baby bump.

In one of her looks, Anushka is seen pairing a long coat with a bra and pyjamas by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Speaking about how she bonded with other women in her life during pregnancy, Anushka told the magazine, “When you are expecting, you connect with people you never thought you would. Honestly, all the women in my life, not only my close friends, have been so kind, so helpful in reaching out…For all those questions, you have to have that circle. I think it’s really underrated, that ‘sisterhood’.”

In another look, Anushka looked radiant in a half-buttoned white shirt and a pair of black briefs. The 32-year-old, who got an animal-themed nursery designed for her baby, shared her thoughts on gender stereotyping. “I don’t believe that boys have to wear blue and girls pink. The nursery has all colours,” she said.

Anushka also posed in a black sheer long dress and looked pretty in an olive green knit dress, among other looks.

She went on to talk about how the pandemic turned out to be a “weird blessing” for the couple. “The pandemic has been a weird blessing in a way. Virat was around and I could keep it a secret. We only left to go to the doctor’s clinic. No one was on the streets so we couldn’t be spotted.”

She further said, “I’ve always meditated. It’s a daily practice, and my life has been quite balanced, so I’ve carried that forward. The only difference is that I’ve had a lot more time.”

Expressing what she has learnt from her pregnancy journey, the Sultan actor said, “The advice I have gotten is that you have to learn as you go; you can’t pressurise yourself, but you have to be prepared because there will be curveballs.”

