Anushka Sharma is femme fatale on the cover of this magazine

After taking a brief sartorial sabbatical, Anushka Sharma seems to be back in the fashion circuit and how. The Sui Dhaga actor appeared on the cover of a leading fashion magazine recently, for their August issue, and she looked absolutely stunning.

While lately, we have seen Sharma draped in humble cotton saris, as per Sui Dhaga snapshots and casual chic outfits for her airport attire, her look for the cover is quite different and an absolute stunner. Sharma channelled some fiercely dramatic and sultry vibes.

For the photo shoot, she was dressed in a bodysuit and a dress from Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna. Stylist Nayaab Randhawa layered the outfit with a sheer cover-up from Two Studio Two.

The actor’s look was complemented with Puma suede metallic entwine trainers, finely kohl-lined eyes, nude make-up and tresses coiffed in messy waves.

The inside photos of the actor were just as striking; here is a glimpse of them.

Earlier, we had seen the 30-year-old work the cool blues like a charm for her airport look. Dressed in a blue striped wrap-around dress the Pari actor gave us sporty feels. She paired her outfit with stark white sneakers. Accessorising with just a watch and rounding off her look with minimal make-up, Sharma gave us inspirations in casual dressing.

