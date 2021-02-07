New mom Anushka Sharma shares her ‘current favourite accessory’

Actor Anushka Sharma, who gave birth to daughter Vamika in January, took to Instagram to share her “favourite accessory”. In case you are wondering what is it, well it is a burp cloth! The actor shared an adorable mirror selfie of herself wearing a black top which she paired with gym pants. On the top was her “favourite accessory” neatly placed on the shoulder. Her hair was tied in a ponytail.
She captioned the photograph: “Current favourite accessory – Burp cloth !”
Prior to this, she had shared that she has named her daughter ‘Vamika’. In an adorable post alongside husband Virat Kohli, she wrote: “We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level ! Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! Sleep is elusive 😛 but our hearts are SO full ❤️ Thanking you all for your wishes , prayers and good energy.”
During her pregnancy the Zero actor gave many memorable looks. But of course, it was her shoot with Vogue India that remains special. Check out the pictures here:
We love the adorable pictures she has been sharing lately; don’t you?
