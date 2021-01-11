Anushka-Virat welcome baby girl; a roundup of the new mum’s maternity fashion moments

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with a baby girl on January 11. The cricketer took to social media to share the good news. In a tweet, Kohli said, “We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes.”

He added: “Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time.”

Ever since the couple announced last year that they are expecting their first child in January 2021, Anushka often shared snippets of her pregnancy routine and daily lockdown life with her fans and followers on social media. Not only that, the Zero actor also resumed work and gave us back to back maternity fashion goals.

Recently, Anushka had also posed for the cover of Vogue India’s January edition, flaunting her baby bump.

If you too have admired her chic and comfy maternity fashion, take a look at some of her best fashion moments in the past few months.

Which is your favourite look?

