Take cues from Anushka Sharma and Esha Gupta on how to keep your street style on point

When it comes to street style, Anushka Sharma rarely ever fails to impress us. Right from jumpsuits, maxi dresses to simple jeans-tee combo, she has rocked all. Recently, we saw the Sui Dhaaga actor in Mumbai giving us casual style goals, yet again.

Dressed in a mustard yellow top featuring billowy sleeves, she teamed it with blue striped trousers featuring a tie detailing on the waist. Keeping her accessories minimal, she opted for a pair of black shoes, a statement watch and a backpack. Minimal make-up and side-parted sleek hairdo rounded off her look.

Esha Gupta, who was also spotted sashaying down the streets of Mumbai was clad in a pair of black jeggings and an oversized olive green crop top from Fenty. Simple yet chic, her look is very easy to recreate. She styled it with black chappals and sunglasses and rounded it out with minimal make-up and a neat updo.

Speaking of Sharma’s great casual style, the actor was earlier spotted at the airport in a black top teamed with black pants. But what we really liked about the look was how she layered it with a yellow jacket by Kanika Goyal x Babu The Painter.

Styled by celebrity stylist Allia Al Rufai, the look was rounded out with a pair of sneakers and a Burberry bag. Hair parted at the side, minimal make-up and a radiant smile completed the look.