While Anushka Sharma and Esha Gupta nailed airport fashion, Sonam Kapoor failed to hit the mark

Take a look at the latest style file of Sonam Kapoor (L), Anushka Sharma (C) and Esha Gupta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla; Instagram) Take a look at the latest style file of Sonam Kapoor (L), Anushka Sharma (C) and Esha Gupta. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla; Instagram)

Looking for some inspiration to nail airport looks? Take cues from Anushka Sharma and Esha Gupta, who recently showed us two distinct ways to nail comfortable and chic travel styles. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor’s look failed to impress us.

Anushka Sharma opted for an easy-breezy look as she was dressed in a sea green maxi dress featuring balloon sleeves from Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti. Keeping her accessories minimal, she styled her outfit with a wine-coloured sling bag and accentuated her look with a dewy make-up palette.

Prior to this, Sharma was seen donning a white kurta-pyjama combo from Mohammed Mazhar. Stylist Allia Al Rufai teamed the printed outfit with a black bag and hoop earrings. We like how the Sui Dhaaga actor added a pop of red on the lips that gave her look an interesting touch.

Meanwhile, Esha Gupta was seen in matching co-ordinates as she sashayed down the airport. Her outfit included joggers and a crop top that she teamed with a pair of geeky glasses. Minimal make-up rounded off her look well.

Esha Gupta while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Esha Gupta while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

While we were pleased with Sharma and Gupta’s airport looks, one actor who failed to hit the mark this time was Sonam Kapoor. Known for her experimental sartorial choices, the fashionista of Bollywood made a fashion faux pas. Wearing a pair of blue, cropped denims, she styled it with an oversized, mustard-coloured, printed dress. The dress and jeans combination looked way too weird.

Sonam Kapoor while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla) Sonam Kapoor while at the airport. (Source: Express Photo by Varinder Chawla)

Whose look would you like to recreate? Let us know in the comments section below.

