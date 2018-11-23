Anushka Sharma is a sight to behold in this Raw Mango sari; see pics

Anushka Sharma is always a delight to watch when she steps out in ethnic wear. The actor who likes to keep it simple and elegant was recently seen in a Raw Mango sari. Styled by Allia Al Rufai, the Pari actor looked nothing short of royalty in the peach colour sari, beautifully accessorised with earrings from Mahesh Notandass, necklace from Jaipur Jewels and bangles from Aquamarine. We like how she complemented her outfit with a side messy bun and red lips.

She was also seen in a lovely mint green silk sari that was paired with a contrasting red blouse. The make-up was kept subtle. We think she exuded elegance in this outfit.

Check some of the pictures here.

During her movie promotions, Sharma aced fusion wear in a pair of elaborately embroidered Raw Mango pants in blue and gold. Stylist Allia Al Rufai teamed it with an Alexandre Birman top and black strappy heels. Artist Daniel Bauer gave the actor nude make-up tones with a dash of light pink on the lips. She rounded out her look with her hair coiffed into soft curls.

For another promotional look, the actor picked a Two Studio Two ensemble, and we like how she paired the constructed crop top with black high waist pants. Al Rufai added a nice contrast to the look with stark white sneakers, while Bauer complemented the actor’s attire with nude make-up and neutral lips. Sharma rounded out her look with her hair pulled back into a ponytail.