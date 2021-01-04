Anushka Sharma wore this custom Sabyasachi necklace for latest magazine photoshoot

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma recently posed for the cover of Vogue India’s January edition, flaunting her baby bump.

Among the several looks that she donned for the photoshoot, the 32-year-old actor sported a “custom charm necklace” by designer Sabyasachi in one of the pictures.

And now the designer himself took to Instagram to share some details about the pretty necklace. “The necklace is made with uncut diamonds, rose quartz, cherry quartz, vintage gold coins, Basra pearls, emeralds, corals and tourmaline, set in 18k gold,” Sabyasachi revealed. Take a look at the necklace:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi Jewelry (@sabyasachijewelry)

The Sultan actor wore the exquisite piece of jewellery with a bra and long coat, paired with matching pyjamas, also from Sabyasachi’s collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi Jewelry (@sabyasachijewelry)

In an interview with the magazine, Anushka opened up about her pregnancy journey, how she bonded with women during the time, and her plans for her child’s healthy upbringing.

“I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure,” the PK actor was quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle