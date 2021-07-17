Anushka Sharma aces the casual look as she obliges a ‘fan’ for pic

Anushka Sharma surely knows how to look stylish in casual wear. The 33-year-old proved it in a series of photos she recently shared on Instagram from the time she went “prancing around town” in the UK.

Looking cheerful, Anushka was clicked wearing a pair of ankle-length jeans which she teamed with a white top and olive green sweater. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. No doubt, the outfit looks perfect for a casual outing especially while wandering at a tourist location.

Anushka wrote on Instagram, “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Turns out, the “fan” was none other than her husband Virat Kohli, who can be spotted in the subsequent pictures. He was seen wearing a black jumper and a pair of cream trousers.

The pictures were actually clicked by Anushka’s friend Clover Wootton.

The Pari actor looked comfortable and elegant in the ensemble, sporting short hair. She shared photos of her new haircut in an earlier post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Do you like Anushka’s look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle