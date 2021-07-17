scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 17, 2021
Must Read

Anushka Sharma aces the casual look as she obliges a ‘fan’ for pic

Anushka Sharma looked comfortable in the outfit while giving us major fashion goals

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 17, 2021 6:20:19 pm
Anushka SharmaAnushka Sharma looked pretty in this attire (Source: anushkasharma/instagram)

Anushka Sharma surely knows how to look stylish in casual wear. The 33-year-old proved it in a series of photos she recently shared on Instagram from the time she went “prancing around town” in the UK.

Looking cheerful, Anushka was clicked wearing a pair of ankle-length jeans which she teamed with a white top and olive green sweater. She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers. No doubt, the outfit looks perfect for a casual outing especially while wandering at a tourist location.

Anushka wrote on Instagram, “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Turns out, the “fan” was none other than her husband Virat Kohli, who can be spotted in the subsequent pictures. He was seen wearing a black jumper and a pair of cream trousers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The pictures were actually clicked by Anushka’s friend Clover Wootton.

The Pari actor looked comfortable and elegant in the ensemble, sporting short hair. She shared photos of her new haircut in an earlier post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Do you like Anushka’s look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

World's deepest swimming pool in Dubai
Dubai is now home to the world’s deepest pool for diving

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 17: Latest News

Advertisement