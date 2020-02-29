Anushka Sharma dazzles in this sequin bodycon dress

The outfit by designer Tanieya Khanuja looked stunning on the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor. (Designed by Gargi Singh) The outfit by designer Tanieya Khanuja looked stunning on the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Anushka Sharma is one actor who often makes a strong style statement, without really making an effort. Her style is mostly subtle, be it her shimmery New Year Eve gown, her many airport looks, or well, her latest: a beautiful iridescent white bodycon dress. The outfit, which has an A-line silhouette, from designer Tanieya Khanuja looked stunning on the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor.

Styled by her favourite, Allia al Rufai, the outfit instantly stood out for its dramatic batwing sleeves and plunging neckline. And in-keeping with the tone of the outfit, makeup artist Gabriel Georgiou beautifully balanced the look with nude makeup. Even though the outfit was all about monotone sequins, Anushka managed to pull it off effortlessly.

Check out the pictures below.

The actor allowed the outfit to speak for itself, and ditched chunky accessories. She instead opted for a pair or small stud earrings. With hair tied in a ponytail, her look was completed with blush pink highlight and nude pink lips. According to the designer, who shared a picture of the actor on Instagram, the dress was picked straight off the ramp from Lakme Fashion Week Summer/ Resort 2020.

ALSO READ | Designer Anamika Khanna: Sonam Kapoor is the most stylish Bollywood celebrity

Over the years, the Pari actor has built quite a reputation of acing red carpet looks. But there have been moments when she has left us feeling disappointed too. One such look was when we spotted her at the Femina Nykaa Beauty Awards 2020.

Take a look at the picture.

Anushka Sharma on the red carpet. (Source: APH Images) Anushka Sharma on the red carpet. (Source: APH Images)

Joining the existing fandom of all things blingy, Anushka was in a animal print shimmery dress with a deep plunging neckline, elaborate sleeves and an interesting hemline. The outfit was styled with hair tied in a bun and golden heels. But it somehow did not really work.

What do you think?

