Anushka Sharma sets major maternity fashion goals in this black swimsuit

Anushka Sharma posed in a black swimsuit (Source: anushkasharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is glowing during her pregnancy, and the mom-to-be looked happy in a picture she recently posted on Instagram.

In the picture, the Sultan actor is seen wearing a black off-shoulder swimsuit, flaunting her baby bump as she stands in a pool, posing for the camera with a bright smile on her face. Take a look at the picture.

The black monokini featured ruffles around the chest. Anushka, who styled the swimsuit with a simple chain necklace and open hair, looked very pretty.

“Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward,” the actor wrote alongside the picture, on the occasion of World Gratitude Day.

Anushka is really setting maternity fashion goals and we cannot wait to see more of it!

