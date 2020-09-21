scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 21, 2020
Top news

Anushka Sharma sets major maternity fashion goals in this black swimsuit

Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma posted a picture of her standing in a pool in a swimsuit. Click here to see it!

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 21, 2020 7:10:17 pm
anushka sharma fashionAnushka Sharma posed in a black swimsuit (Source: anushkasharma/Instagram)

Anushka Sharma is glowing during her pregnancy, and the mom-to-be looked happy in a picture she recently posted on Instagram.

Brand Wagon Conclave

In the picture, the Sultan actor is seen wearing a black off-shoulder swimsuit, flaunting her baby bump as she stands in a pool, posing for the camera with a bright smile on her face. Take a look at the picture.

The black monokini featured ruffles around the chest. Anushka, who styled the swimsuit with a simple chain necklace and open hair, looked very pretty.

Read| Anushka Sharma looks lovely in black dress as she announces pregnancy

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Gratitude to all those who showed me kindness and made me believe in goodness in this world, opening my heart enough to practice the same with the hope to pay it forward,” the actor wrote alongside the picture, on the occasion of World Gratitude Day.

Anushka is really setting maternity fashion goals and we cannot wait to see more of it!

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Emmys 2020: Here’s how your favourite celebs celebrated in style

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 21: Latest News

Advertisement