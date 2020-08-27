scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Anushka Sharma looks lovely in black dress as she announces pregnancy

The couple shared an adorable picture on Instagram announcing the news. The delivery is due in 2021

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 27, 2020 11:48:37 am
anushka sharma, anushka sharma pregnancy, anushka sharma pregnancy news, anushka sharma pregnant, virat kohli, virat kohli anushka sharma, anushka sharma pregnancy news, anushka sharma twitter, anushka sharma latest news, virat kohli latest newsThe couple took to Instagram to announce the pregnancy. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Anushka Sharma has been spending her quarantine time at her Mumbai home with husband Virat Kohli, glimpses of which she has been regularly sharing on Instagram. And the actor took to social media this morning to announce her pregnancy. In a post captioned “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏”, she is seen glowing in a printed black dress.

Take a look below.

READ| Anushka Sharma borrows clothes from husband Virat Kohli’s wardrobe; here’s why

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Aug 26, 2020 at 10:32pm PDT

The Zero actor looked lovely in a short black and white polka dots dress from the label Nicholas. The dress, which was cinched at the waist, accentuated her baby bump. Keeping it simple, Anushka opted for a messy hairdo. Virat, on the other hand, was seen in a basic grey T-shirt paired with white track pants.

PHOTOS| All the times Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma gave us major fashion goals

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Aug 13, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Prior to this, Kareena Kapoor Khan had announced her second pregnancy. In a statement, the couple said: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena,” it read.

The news created buzz and took us back to her maternity fashion when she was pregnant with son, Taimur: Check it out here.

