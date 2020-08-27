Anushka Sharma looks lovely in black dress as she announces pregnancy

The couple took to Instagram to announce the pregnancy. (Photo: Anushka Sharma/ Instagram, designed by Gargi Singh)

Anushka Sharma has been spending her quarantine time at her Mumbai home with husband Virat Kohli, glimpses of which she has been regularly sharing on Instagram. And the actor took to social media this morning to announce her pregnancy. In a post captioned “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏”, she is seen glowing in a printed black dress.

The Zero actor looked lovely in a short black and white polka dots dress from the label Nicholas. The dress, which was cinched at the waist, accentuated her baby bump. Keeping it simple, Anushka opted for a messy hairdo. Virat, on the other hand, was seen in a basic grey T-shirt paired with white track pants.

Prior to this, Kareena Kapoor Khan had announced her second pregnancy. In a statement, the couple said: “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family!! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support. Saif and Kareena,” it read.

The news created buzz and took us back to her maternity fashion when she was pregnant with son, Taimur: Check it out here.

