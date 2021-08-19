Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli keep it casual as they enjoy a meal in London

Actor Anushka Sharma, who is currently accompanying husband and Indian men’s cricket team captain Virat Kohli on his oversees tour, keeps sharing snippets of their trip. As such, the power couple was recently spotted enjoying a vegan/vegetarian lunch at Tendril, a restaurant which describes itself as “A (mostly) vegan kitchen”, looking lovely together.

In the pictures shared by the chef Rishim Sachdeva — which he captioned ‘I still can’t believe’ — Anushka can be seen acing the casual look in a white crop cardigan with oversized black buttons styled with blue boyfriend jeans. This was further accessorised with golden hoop earrings, black handbag and a black face mask.

Virat, on the other hand, was seen in a blush pink t-shirt paired with chinos and white sneakers.

Anushka has been regularly sharing glimpses from the UK. Here are some instances.

She had also shared a fun picture where the Zero actor was seen enjoying a stroll and later was joined by Virat. “Was just casually prancing around town. Running a hand through my hair. A fan spotted me. I obliged for a picture. He seemed happy. Anything for my fans!” she wrote.

The couple was also seen in the park with their daughter Vamika. “Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one ❤️ Happy 6 months to us three,” she wrote.