Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli keep it easy in their latest photo; check it out here

The picture was posted by one of the fans on Instagram. (Photo: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

New parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been busy with their baby Vamika while also attending the ongoing Indian Premier League. Pictures of them posing with fans and fellow cricketers have been doing the rounds regularly. Recently another photo surfaced and they looked stunning! Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat And Anushka Fan Base (@virushka__fangirl)

The couple was all smiles as they posed for the camera with fans. Anushka was seen in a cropped white top with full sleeves which was styled with high-waisted striped shorts. Keeping it simple, she kept her make-up minimal with her hair tied properly into a ponytail. For accessories — she pulled it together with a pair of basic silver hoops.

On the other hand, Virat was seen in an olive green T-shirt paired with black shorts. Prior to this he was seen in a white T-shirt paired with black shorts along with a cute addition. Take a look below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushaal Wadhwani (@kushaalwadhwani)

The cute addition was a burp cloth on Virat’s shoulder. Anushka, on the other hand, looked stunning in a yellow ochre dress. The dress which had a knot detailing around the waist was paired with white sneakers.

What do you think about their look?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle