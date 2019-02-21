Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ace the casual chic look; see pics

Whether they are on vacation, a dinner date or just going about their daily life, Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli always have their fashion game on point. The actor and cricketer almost always dress to impress and they proved it yet again when they were recently spotted sporting a casual chic look.

Sharma opted for the classic combination of white shirt and blue denims. She jazzed up her look by accessorising it with an over-sized black handbag with geometric prints on it. She chose to ditch make-up and kept her hair parted at the centre which complemented her look well.

Kohli, on the other hand, was seen in a white T-shirt that he teamed with a pair of black pants.

Check out their pictures here.

Earlier, the Pari actor was seen wearing a beautiful floral top with rugged boyfriend jeans. Sleek hair and a dark pair of round shades complemented her look very well. Accessorising her outfit with a pair of deep red footwear, she looked stylish in this fuss-free yet glam look.

Check some of the pictures here.

Prior to this, the actor was seen enjoying Valentine’s Day with Kohli. Dressed in a black and red floral jumpsuit, and her hair parted at the center, she looked stunning.

The actor also looked lovely in chic blue separates by Falguni & Shane Peacock in Singapore where she unveiled the first ever interactive wax statue of herself at Madame Tussauds. Diamond studs, hair styled in soft curls and a nude make-up palette completed the look.

What do you think of her latest look?