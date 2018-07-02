Follow Us:
Monday, July 02, 2018
NIC
Presents Latest News
FIFA World Cup 2018

Airport style: Anushka Sharma works the cool blues like a charm

Anushka Sharma was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport in a blue striped wrap-around dress and we like how she styled her travel outfit. Check out the pictures of the actor here.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 2, 2018 11:44:33 am
Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma fashion, Anushka Sharma airport style, Anushka Sharma wrap around dress, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma keeps her style quotient casual at the airport. (Designed by Nidhi Mishra/ Indian Express)

When it comes to travel, Anushka Sharma prefers to keep her wardrobe sporty and comfy. From a sheer maxi dress from Tommy Hilfiger to a Sabyasachi salwaar kameez, her jet-setting sartorial picks evidently lack no variety. This time. though, the actor chose to dress for the weather when she was spotted at the Mumbi airport, on her way to London to join husband Virat Kohli.

We like the blue striped wrap-around dress the Pari actor chose and pairing them with stark white sneakers was both trendy and comfortable. Accessorising with just a watch and rounding off her look with minimal make-up, Sharma gave us inspirations in casual dressing.

Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma fashion, Anushka Sharma airport style, Anushka Sharma wrap around dress, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma while at the airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma fashion, Anushka Sharma airport style, Anushka Sharma wrap around dress, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma sported a wrap-around dress. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, we had seen the 30-year-old sashaying down the airport with Kohli, dressed in a pair of grey, loose-fitted, checkered trousers teamed with a white camisole. She had further styled it with a crop denim jacket that added an interesting element to it. White sneakers, dark sunnies and a black backpack had been accessorised with her outfit. Minimal make-up and a neat ponytail had given finishing touches to her look.

Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport style, anushka sharma virat kohli airport, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma latest news, Anushka Sharma images, Anushka Sharma updates, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma, Anushka Sharma airport fashion, Anushka Sharma airport style, anushka sharma virat kohli airport, Anushka Sharma latest photos, Anushka Sharma latest news, Anushka Sharma images, Anushka Sharma updates, indian express, indian express news Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli keep their travel style casual and comfy. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think about the actor’s look this time? Do you think the cool blues worked for her this time around? Let us know in the comments section below.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement