Airport looks: Anushka Sharma knows how to keep it simple yet chic

It might be a long time before we get to see celebrities at the airport, but there is no harm in revisiting some photos. Airport look is a legitimate fashion look and many actors have given us major goals over the years. Having said that, we really liked the way Anushka Sharma turned up at the airport keeping things understated and simple but always on point.
Here are some of her most memorable looks.
The Pari actor looked lovely in a blue striped wrap-around dress. The outfit was teamed with a pair of sneakers, making her look chic.
In another instance, she was seen in a white camisole which was teamed with a denim jacket and grey trousers. The look was completed with hair pulled back in a neat ponytail and shades.
The actor kept things understated as she had stepped out in a black midi-dress which featured a thigh-high slit. It was teamed with a sling bag from Louis Vuitton and a pair of black sandals.
She was also seen in a brown jumpsuit, looking ultra-chic. What we loved about this look was the way it was accessorised with a statement Burberry bag and quirky shades.
We dig this classic look — ripped jeans and an over-sized white tee.
She kept things traditional when she had stepped out in a white embroidered tunic from Good Earth. Needless to say, she looked lovely. It was teamed pastel coloured flared pants, and the look was further accessorised with a handbag and flat sandals. Loose curls and a small bindi really suited her.
What do you think of her looks?
