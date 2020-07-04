Airport looks: Anushka Sharma knows how to keep it simple yet chic

What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh) What do you think of her looks? (Source: Varinder Chawla | Designed by Gargi Singh)

It might be a long time before we get to see celebrities at the airport, but there is no harm in revisiting some photos. Airport look is a legitimate fashion look and many actors have given us major goals over the years. Having said that, we really liked the way Anushka Sharma turned up at the airport keeping things understated and simple but always on point.

Here are some of her most memorable looks.

The Pari actor looked lovely in a blue striped wrap-around dress. The outfit was teamed with a pair of sneakers, making her look chic.

Anushka Sharma completed this look with a pink lip shade. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Anushka Sharma completed this look with a pink lip shade. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

In another instance, she was seen in a white camisole which was teamed with a denim jacket and grey trousers. The look was completed with hair pulled back in a neat ponytail and shades.

The actor mostly accessorises her looks with a pair of shades. (Source: Varinder Chawla) The actor mostly accessorises her looks with a pair of shades. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

The actor kept things understated as she had stepped out in a black midi-dress which featured a thigh-high slit. It was teamed with a sling bag from Louis Vuitton and a pair of black sandals.

We really liked her in this black outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We really liked her in this black outfit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She was also seen in a brown jumpsuit, looking ultra-chic. What we loved about this look was the way it was accessorised with a statement Burberry bag and quirky shades.

She kept things simple and chic in this jumpsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla) She kept things simple and chic in this jumpsuit. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We dig this classic look — ripped jeans and an over-sized white tee.

Oversized white tee and blue jeans never go out of style. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Oversized white tee and blue jeans never go out of style. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

She kept things traditional when she had stepped out in a white embroidered tunic from Good Earth. Needless to say, she looked lovely. It was teamed pastel coloured flared pants, and the look was further accessorised with a handbag and flat sandals. Loose curls and a small bindi really suited her.

We really liked her look in this. (Source: Varinder Chawla) We really liked her look in this. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

What do you think of her looks?

