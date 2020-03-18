Every time Anushka Sharma made a statement with her accessories

Anushka Sharma knows how to make a statement with her accesssories. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Anushka Sharma knows how to make a statement with her accesssories. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

If her off-duty looks are anything to go by, then it would not be wrong to say that Anushka Sharma likes to keep it simple and fuss-free when not facing the camera. While most celebrity looks, especially for red carpet events or promotional tours, are curated by their stylists — they are not finalised without the actor’s approval. So a look at Anushka’s most memorable fashion outings clearly shows that whenever the occasion demands, the PK actor can go all glam and ace elaborate outfits.

But one thing that usually stands out in most of her looks is are jewellery pieces that not only elevate her look, but also make make a statement.

Don’t believe us? Take a look below:

Chandbalis have always been in vogue, but the trick to nailing them is to pair with the right look. And looks like the Pari actor has nailed the formula. We like how she accessorised a floral printed red chiffon sari with a beautiful pair of chandbalis. The trick is to ditch wearing them with heavily embellished outfits as they can make the entire look seem too busy and cluttered.

The actor rarely opts for elaborate chokers, but we fall in love with her look every time she does. Who wouldn’t wish to have such a stunning multi-coloured fine cut gemstone neckpiece along with pretty tear drop earrings in their vanity?

Even though she can pull off any look, the actor is most comfortable in casual wear – whether it is shorts and tops or a denim look. In keeping with the vibe of the look, Anushka usually completes her off duty looks with hoops, sneakers and sunglasses.

Quirky ear cuffs can give that much-needed edginess to a look, and we loved how Anushka teamed her outfit with a golden pair.

It is not only earrings and neckpieces that can make a look stand out. Take a cue from the Harry Met Sejal actor who accessorised her stunning ivory dress with multiple chunky hand accessories and a watch.

The Zero actor has already proven that she knows what goes well with a busy silhouette; and the answer is dainty earrings.

Oxidised silver earrings give a boho vibe and we loved it when she wore it with this quirky Anamika Khanna creation.

