‘Wanted to wear sindoori red’: Anshula Kapoor wows in custom Banarasi corseted creation at wedding reception

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor tied the knot with Rohan Thakkar on July 6. After the wedding, the newlyweds hosted a reception, which brought together several celebrities. For her reception, Anshula exuded modern craftsmanship as she opted for a custom Banarasi corseted silhouette by Amit Aggarwal.

The reception look came from Amit Aggarwal’s Banarsi Edit, a collection that explores the relationship between memory, craftsmanship, and contemporary couture. Rooted in the philosophy of preserving tradition while giving it a new identity, the ensemble was created using a pre-loved Banarasi saree, transforming an heirloom textile into a modern couture statement.

Anshula Kapoor in a custom Amit Aggarwal for her wedding reception

According to the designer, every creation from the Banarsi Edit is intended to serve as a symbol of eternity, where garments carry stories across generations. For Anshula’s reception outfit, the vintage Banarasi weave was reconstructed using Aggarwal’s distinctive cording and sculptural pleating techniques.