Anshula Kapoor ties the knot with long-time partner Rohan Thakkar in traditional glam

Anshula Kapoor, popular internet personality and half-sister to Bollywood actors Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, tied the knot with her long-time partner Rohan Thakkar today at Taj Lands End in Mumbai. Anshula looked resplendent in a peach lehenga, as she exchanged her vows with the screenwriter, who chose a brocade sherwani for the occasion.

Watch video here:

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The wedding ceremony of Anshula Kapoor, sister of Actor Arjun Kapoor, being held at the Taj Lands End pic.twitter.com/uEtlKxxUru — IANS (@ians_india) July 6, 2026

Anshula and Arjun are Bollywood film producer Boney Kapoor’s kids from his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, while Janhvi and Khushi are his daughters from his second wife, the late actor Sridevi.

Surrounded by siblings Arjun, Janhvi and Khushi, and cousins Sonam, Shanaya and Jahaan Kapoor, the family has been busy embracing the pre-wedding festivities, from the Mata ki Chowki to the Chooda ceremony bringing together the entire clan for a few days of unbridled laughter and joy. Here’s a quick style recap of everything the bride wore leading up to the big day:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Chooda ceremony

Anshula chose a bespoke soft sage green kurta set by Punit Balana, adorned with the designer’s signature Chandi Tilla embroidery and paired with a contemporary interpretation of the classic Patiala salwar, and a heavily embellished dupatta lends a regal finishing touch to the ensemble.

“My chooda and kalire were lovingly customized by @mrinalinichandra. Each kalira has a blessing embossed onto it – words like love, joy, and magic. As my family and closest friends tied them onto my wrists, they were wishing those blessings upon me,” Anshula shared on Instagram, adding that when a kalira falls on someone, it’s my turn to wish those very same blessings for them. “A beautiful reminder that love is meant to be shared and passed on,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

Mehendi

Sisters Janhvi and Khushi came together to plan a surprise mehendi celebration for the bride-to-be, during which Anshula wore a custom Arpita Mehta ensemble inspired by the rich textile heritage of Gujarat.

“For my mehendi, I wanted my outfit to honour the family I was stepping into…@janhvikapoor and @khushikapoor planned the entire mehendi as a surprise. I knew there was a celebration – I just had no idea what they had dreamt up. Watching it all unfold, surrounded by so much love, is a memory I’ll hold onto forever,” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post.

The bespoke teal blue lehenga, Mehta’s first ever Patola-inspired bridal piece, was crafted in luxurious Bandhani Banarasi fabric and paired with a statement dupatta featuring handcrafted silk Patola appliqué, intricately embellished with mirror work, kasab, and cutdana embroidery. Thoughtful details included kodi shells, antique metal coins, and delicate ghungroo accents add movement and texture, reimagining the iconic geometric language of Patola through a contemporary lens.

Snippets from Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s Mata Ki Chowki. (Source: Instagram/@anshulakapoor) Snippets from Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s Mata Ki Chowki. (Source: Instagram/@anshulakapoor)

Mata Ki Chowki

As a Punjabi girl marrying into a Gujarati family, Anshula wanted the first look of her wedding celebrations to feel connected to her roots. For her Mata Ki Chowki, she opted for a Phulkari dupatta, “long associated with love, blessings and new beginnings” and woven into Punjabi celebrations for generations. “It felt like a small tribute to my roots, and the beautiful journey that brought me here,” she shared on Instagram.

Styled by Mohit Rai, she looked radiant in a bespoke IRTH ensemble in gold, defined by ITRH Jadau and intricate handcrafted embroidery. Banarasi silk tissue brocades detailed with ghungroo, zardosi, mirror, and polki work, were paired with the handcrafted Phulkari dupatta to bring together a layered sense of culture and heritage.