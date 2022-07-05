Anne Hathaway reveals her favourite ‘Devil Wears Prada’ outfit

Anne Hathaway’s 2006 film The Devil Wears Prada, that chronicles the journey of Andy who lands a job as an assistant to Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of a high fashion magazine, was a movie that tickled every millennial’s fashion imagination, and continues to remain a classic.

In an interaction with Interview Magazine, Anne has now revealed the one look from the film that was “more Anne than Andy”. “I love what I wore to the James Hoult party, that velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the miniskirt and the stockings and the slouched boots,” she said.

The actor confessed that she thinks that the dress “was a sample” as she “kept finding straight pins in it”.

Revealing that her style has been influenced by working with the film’s costume designer Patricia Field, she added, “It’s a chicken-and-egg question, because what I think of as my style is so influenced by getting to work with Patricia Field and having conversations with her about how to put outfits together.”

In the interview, Anne also went on to reveal what she regrets wearing once. “There was this one time where I was very young and dressed myself for an event, and I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn’t wearing a bra. It was a very long carpet, and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket,” she said.

Adding that it’s something that she would have done for another person if she saw it, she added, “And so I would erase that, just because it sucked.”

