Anne Hathaway hops on the naked dress trend at Berlin Film Festival

Anne Hathaway’s style never fails to ruffle a few feathers as the Devil Wears Prada star is known for her head-turning sartorial sense. In keeping with the same, she took the fashion quotient several notches higher at the Berlin Film Festival as she made an appearance on the red carpet in a naked dress. The actor was seen attending the premiere of She Came to Me at the film festival when her look became the talk of the town.

Anne looked incredibly stunning in a black sheer netted column gown by Valentino. The dress featured black leather bows all over and was paired with matching opera-length gloves from the spring/summer 2023 Le Club Couture collection.

Anne Hathaway attends the opening gala of the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse) Anne Hathaway attends the opening gala of the Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin (REUTERS/Annegret Hilse)

Styling her hair in a chic top bun with bangs, the actor completed the look with Bulgari rings and earrings, and black velvet stilettos with a string bow on the side.

Anne Hathaway arrives for the premiere of the film ‘She Came To Me’ (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP) Anne Hathaway arrives for the premiere of the film ‘She Came To Me’ (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Prior to this, for her film’s photo call at the film festival, she opted for a bold black look by Alaïa. Designed by Pieter Mulier as part of the brand’s Spring 2023 collection, it was a hooded long-sleeve dress with a ruched leather waistline featuring a silver zip-up detail. She paired this look with black strappy heels and Wolford tights.

Actress Anne Hathaway poses for photographers at a photo call for the film “She came to me” (Soeren Stache/dpa via AP) Actress Anne Hathaway poses for photographers at a photo call for the film “She came to me” (Soeren Stache/dpa via AP)

The naked dress trend has been in vogue for quite some time now with celebrities and designers making sure this style finds its way to red carpets and runways every year. Seen in many forms and variations to date, the naked dress is quite self-explanatory — it’s not meant to cover, it’s meant to reveal with strategically placed embellishments, sheer panels, lace, mesh, and hip-high slits.

Prior to Anne, several celebrities have hopped on the naked dress bandwagon — each with their own distinct style. Take Megan Fox, for example, who wore a Mugler number which she paired with a shimmery G-string and a nude bralette for the VMAs 2021.

Megan Fox in Mugler (Source: Mugler/Instagram) Megan Fox in Mugler (Source: Mugler/Instagram)

For the Venice Film Festival in 2021, Zendaya famously wore this naked leather dress by Balmain which was made to look like the dress is drenched in water.

Zendaya in Balmain (Source: Zendaya/Instagram) Zendaya in Balmain (Source: Zendaya/Instagram)

