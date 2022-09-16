scorecardresearch
‘Full circle moment’: Anne Hathaway channels her ‘Devil Wears Prada’ character at New York Fashion Week

The actor wore a black turtleneck with a brown crocodile print jacket and a matching mini skirt.

Anne Hathaway arrives at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show (Source: AP)

When the 2006 comedy-drama film, The Devil Wears Prada, was released, it created waves with the wardrobe of its lead characters Andy Sachs and Miranda Priestly, essayed by Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep, respectively. In the film, Andy lands a job as an assistant to Miranda, who is the editor of a high fashion magazine, and, thus, begins her memorable journey in the fashion world. Years after its release, fans continue to gush over and take inspiration from their impeccable fashion choices.

Looks like Anne, too, is a fan as she was recently seen channelling her inner Andy at the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week.

anne hathaway Anne Hathaway attends the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show (Source: AP)

The actor wore a black turtleneck with a brown crocodile print jacket and a matching mini skirt. Matching pair of pumps and a clutch rounded off her chic look.

anne hathaway Anne Hathaway, from left, Anna Wintour Serena Williams and New York mayor Eric Adams attend the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show (Source: AP)

Not just that, the actor also brought back her sleek ponytail with fringe bangs – a hairstyle that she sported throughout the film. As per fans, her overall look bore a striking similarity with that of an outfit Andy wore during the final scenes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diet Prada ™ (@diet_prada) 

What fuelled the comparison was the fact that Anne was sitting next to US Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour who is believed to be the inspiration behind Miranda Priestly.

“Full circle moment,” a fan wrote on Instagram. Another commented: “A calculated masterpiece. The highlight of fashion week!”

