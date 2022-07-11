Anne Hathaway likened to a Barbie doll at the Valentino fashion show; see pics

Anne Hathaway was a sight to behold at the Valentino haute couture fall/winter 2022/2023 fashion show on July 8.

As she took to the streets of Rome, The Devil Wears Prada star looked stunning in a shimmery hot pink dress from the iconic fashion label, which made many people liken her to the iconic Barbie doll. See the striking resemblance in these pictures.

The ensemble featured a mini hemline, a turtleneck, peplum ruffle details and sequins all over. The 39-year-old completed her look with nude makeup, hair left loose and hot pink platform heels. For accessories, she wore small stud earrings and carried a pink sling bag.

According to a People report, the actor was styled by Erin Walsh, and her overall look was an ode to the fashion house’s previous ready-to-wear fall/winter 2022-23 collection, wherein its creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli introduced the colour ‘PP Pink’ in collaboration with Pantone.

Earlier this year, at the Cannes Film Festival, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was photographed in an all-pink ensemble from Maison Valentino, which looked chic as ever. It comprised a hot pink blazer worn over a matching shirt and tailored pants.

Social media influencer and entrepreneur Masoom Minawala had also aced a Maison Valentino look for her Cannes appearance, wearing a hot pink mini dress teamed with matching tights and block heels, keeping her look experimental.

Other celebs who have worn the Valentino ‘Pink PP’ collection include actor Katherine Langford, who wore it to Cannes 2022.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor Sebastian Stan also wore it to the Met Gala red carpet.

Nicola Peltz Beckham, who was also seen in the shade of pink at the Met Gala 2022.

