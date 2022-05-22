Netizens liken Anne Hathaway’s red carpet look to Princess Genovia from ‘Princess Diaries’

While many stars go the maximalist when it comes to making their red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival, Anne Hathaway took the approach, and her ensemble is not just winning the fashion police, but also warming the hearts of her fans. Especially those who have watched her movie Princess Diaries.

Hathaway attended the premiere of her new movie Armageddon Time at the world’s biggest film festival, dressed impeccably in a pristine white ensemble that made her look regal. She was wearing an Armani Privé creation with a tube top and a straight skirt with a short train attached to her puffy sleeves that formed a beautiful bow at the back. She accessorised the look with a statement diamond necklace with a massive sapphire pendant from Bulgari and let her straight hair fall loose.

Her look was a definition of refined, old-school glamour that can never go wrong. And many netizens were in awe of her agelessness, comparing her look to that of Princess of Genovia’s from Princess Diaries.

can you believe that this is Anne Hathaway in 2004 2022 pic.twitter.com/EHPVjagTkz — milessy (@Annie_softieee) May 20, 2022

One Twitter user wrote: “the way anne hathaway could star in a princess diaries reboot and it’d still work cause she looks exactly the same”, while someone wrote, “people finally praising the lord aka anne hathaway. i won.”

ladies and gentlemen anne hathaway at the cannes film festival in 2022 ✨ pic.twitter.com/oxmaGEE2lW — ً (@chsztain) May 22, 2022

anne hathaway arriving at this years cannes film festival, i swear she doesn’t age pic.twitter.com/KX381PiSdU — – (@honsooI) May 19, 2022

