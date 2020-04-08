Anna Wintour reveals her doctor son is in quarantine after falling ‘quite ill’

Anna Wintour revealed her son is in self-quarantine. (Source: theannawintour/Instagram) Anna Wintour revealed her son is in self-quarantine. (Source: theannawintour/Instagram)

Anna Wintour, Vogue editor-in-chief, revealed that her son, Charles Shaffer, is “quite ill” and “self-quarantining” at home at present.

Wintour shared the news in an Instagram video. “My son is a doctor. He is currently quite ill. But when he is able, he will return to the ICU at his hospital. I am so proud of him and so grateful to all the health workers, first responders, nurses and doctors who are fighting to reduce the spread of the virus and to save lives,” she said. Watch the video:

Read| Fashion’s coronavirus ‘patient zero’ speaks

Shaffer’s wife Elizabeth and their two daughters Caroline and Ella Rose are currently in isolation.

A while ago, Wintour had announced the Common Thread storytelling initiative, in partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), to raise funds for supporting members of the fashion industry. In her recently posted video, she also talked about her initiative and said, “I have been speaking to so many American designers and others in the community who fear that their businesses and their livelihoods may not survive what we’re all going through.”

Read| Fashion brand Armani is making medical overalls amid coronavirus crisis

Talking about the fund, she added, “The fund that we have created is intended to help them and the talented people they work with: the pattern makers, the cutters, the tailors, the embroiderers and so many more. The challenges that we face are profound but this fund we hope is a step in the right direction.”

