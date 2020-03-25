Anna Wintour announces coronavirus relief fund for members of fashion industry

Anna Wintour has launched a fund for those affected by coronavirus. (Source: wintourworld/Instagram) Anna Wintour has launched a fund for those affected by coronavirus. (Source: wintourworld/Instagram)

Anna Wintour, American Vogue editor, has announced a fund for those affected by coronavirus in the fashion community.

Wintour is reportedly known to partner with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) to create the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund every year to support emerging talents in the field. This time, the fund, however, will be dedicated to helping young designers, seamstresses and manufacturers to help them pay their bills now that their livelihoods are compromised due to coronavirus. The applicants need not be members of the CFDA and can apply online from April 8.

“There are always things one can do in the face of crisis. So in that spirit I’m pleased to announce that Vogue and the CFDA have decided to repurpose the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund to provide support for those in the fashion community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Wintour wrote in her magazine.

Read| Coronavirus: Brandon Maxwell to Prada, fashion designers are making protective masks

According to The Independent, Vogue and CFDA have also started a video series called A Common Thread to “tell stories about how American designers and their workers and colleagues are coping, how businesses have been affected, what we all plan to do to move forward.”

Meanwhile, Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre also announced a medical fund of Rs 15 million for those without insurance or coverage for health emergencies including small vendors, self-employed artisans and partners.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd